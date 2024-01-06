Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Has $1.28 Million Holdings in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,282 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 604 shares during the quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $1,283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FANG. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 1.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,656,848 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,575,653,000 after acquiring an additional 112,297 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 1.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,968,392 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $519,995,000 after acquiring an additional 48,467 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,572,083 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $488,590,000 after acquiring an additional 85,618 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 5.3% during the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,960,824 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $257,574,000 after acquiring an additional 99,157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 20.8% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,558,764 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $213,676,000 after acquiring an additional 268,264 shares in the last quarter. 87.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Diamondback Energy Stock Up 0.1 %

FANG stock opened at $155.95 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $155.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $150.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $119.01 and a 1-year high of $171.40. The stock has a market cap of $27.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.88.

Diamondback Energy Announces Dividend

Diamondback Energy ( NASDAQ:FANG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The oil and natural gas company reported $5.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.90 by $0.59. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 20.66% and a net margin of 38.84%. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $6.48 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 18.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 16th were given a dividend of $0.84 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.07%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $189.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Diamondback Energy from $214.00 to $190.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Diamondback Energy from $182.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. Susquehanna upped their price target on Diamondback Energy from $200.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on Diamondback Energy from $171.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Diamondback Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $182.69.

Diamondback Energy Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

