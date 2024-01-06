Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Has $1 Million Stock Position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) by 24.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,136 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,373 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $1,004,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 112,256.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 45,434,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,035,927,000 after purchasing an additional 45,394,219 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 93.3% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 28,076,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,499,007,000 after purchasing an additional 13,553,949 shares in the last quarter. Rebalance LLC increased its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. Rebalance LLC now owns 3,584,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,313,000 after purchasing an additional 601,199 shares in the last quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 2,985,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,831,000 after purchasing an additional 216,561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strid Group LLC increased its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Strid Group LLC now owns 2,452,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,235,000 after purchasing an additional 6,933 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of SCHB opened at $54.66 on Friday. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 12-month low of $44.45 and a 12-month high of $56.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.95. The stock has a market cap of $24.35 billion, a PE ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 1.03.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

