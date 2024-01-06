Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Has $759,000 Stock Holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 45.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,407 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,443 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $759,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IBM. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in International Business Machines during the second quarter worth $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in International Business Machines in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in International Business Machines in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in International Business Machines during the second quarter worth about $34,000. 56.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on IBM shares. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on International Business Machines in a research note on Friday. They set a “hold” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $143.00 price target on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $188.00 to $179.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $151.77.

International Business Machines Stock Performance

IBM opened at $159.14 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $156.75 and a 200-day moving average of $146.40. International Business Machines Co. has a 12-month low of $120.55 and a 12-month high of $166.34. The stock has a market cap of $145.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.11, a PEG ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The technology company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.08. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 38.51% and a net margin of 11.32%. The company had revenue of $14.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.81 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.45 earnings per share for the current year.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, December 9th. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th were paid a $1.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $6.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.17%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.06%.

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

