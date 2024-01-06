Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Has $888,000 Stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,767 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,274 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $888,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Forsta AP Fonden increased its holdings in Pfizer by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 1,573,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $52,180,000 after purchasing an additional 49,900 shares in the last quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 4.7% during the third quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 39,861 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,322,000 after buying an additional 1,773 shares during the period. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 5.4% during the third quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 143,243 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,751,000 after buying an additional 7,382 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its stake in Pfizer by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,794,489 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $59,515,000 after acquiring an additional 5,042 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV now owns 25,322 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $840,000 after acquiring an additional 797 shares in the last quarter. 68.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PFE opened at $29.47 on Friday. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $25.76 and a one year high of $51.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.05. The firm has a market cap of $166.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $29.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.97.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.15. Pfizer had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 16.72%. The business had revenue of $13.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.77 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This is a positive change from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 25th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is 89.62%.

In other news, Director Scott Gottlieb purchased 3,000 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $26.47 per share, for a total transaction of $79,410.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,230. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PFE has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Pfizer from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 16th. TheStreet cut Pfizer from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, September 25th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Pfizer from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. TD Cowen lowered Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Pfizer from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.89.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

