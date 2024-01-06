Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Has $977,000 Stock Position in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) by 5.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,148 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in eBay were worth $977,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of eBay by 272.2% during the 2nd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 603 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in eBay in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Union Savings Bank acquired a new position in eBay during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in eBay during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of eBay during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 85.87% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on EBAY. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of eBay from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of eBay from $54.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on eBay in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com cut eBay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on eBay from $45.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.56.

Insider Buying and Selling at eBay

In related news, SVP Cornelius Boone sold 4,930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.66, for a total value of $210,313.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 49,897 shares in the company, valued at $2,128,606.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

eBay Stock Up 0.6 %

EBAY stock opened at $42.79 on Friday. eBay Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.17 and a fifty-two week high of $52.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.46, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $41.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.11.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The e-commerce company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.03. eBay had a net margin of 26.99% and a return on equity of 32.03%. The business had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.51 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. eBay’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that eBay Inc. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

eBay Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.76%.

eBay Profile

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, and sell various products. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Further Reading

