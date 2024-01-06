Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Free Report) by 8.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,596 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 764 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF were worth $447,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DFUS. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 96.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 4,944 shares in the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth $397,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 211,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,360,000 after purchasing an additional 991 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC increased its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 169.5% in the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 711,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,858,000 after purchasing an additional 447,274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, G2 Capital Management LLC OH increased its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. G2 Capital Management LLC OH now owns 1,562,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,576,000 after purchasing an additional 16,133 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF stock opened at $50.91 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.54 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a fifty day moving average of $49.60 and a 200 day moving average of $48.45. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $41.31 and a fifty-two week high of $52.10.

The Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (DFUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes weighted by market capitalization in seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUS was launched on Sep 25, 2001 and is managed by Dimensional.

