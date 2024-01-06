Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its stake in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,654 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $839,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Markel Corp lifted its position in shares of Moody’s by 0.8% during the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 212,990 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $71,865,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in Moody’s by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,126 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $717,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in Moody’s in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,078,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Moody’s by 8.7% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,980 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $668,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its stake in shares of Moody’s by 2.3% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 30,994 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,457,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.07% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Moody’s

In other Moody’s news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 2,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.43, for a total transaction of $917,654.78. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 57,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,580,192.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Michael L. West sold 2,754 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.38, for a total transaction of $931,898.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,396 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,841,038.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert Fauber sold 2,546 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.43, for a total transaction of $917,654.78. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,580,192.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 13,811 shares of company stock valued at $4,632,601. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MCO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Moody’s from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $365.00 to $455.00 in a report on Friday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Moody’s from $390.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $381.00 price objective on shares of Moody’s in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Moody’s from $332.00 to $318.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Moody’s from $344.00 to $333.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $363.38.

Moody’s Stock Down 0.7 %

Moody’s stock opened at $371.69 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $364.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $345.25. Moody’s Co. has a one year low of $275.67 and a one year high of $396.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.78.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. Moody’s had a net margin of 26.42% and a return on equity of 55.27%. Moody’s’s revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.85 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Moody’s Co. will post 10.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Moody’s Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 24th were paid a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. Moody’s’s payout ratio is 37.47%.

Moody’s Company Profile

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

