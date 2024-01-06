Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Increases Stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,020 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $1,129,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NOW. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in ServiceNow during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new position in ServiceNow during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in ServiceNow during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in ServiceNow during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC raised its position in ServiceNow by 1,425.0% during the 2nd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 61 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. 87.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ServiceNow Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE NOW opened at $676.16 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $668.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $600.80. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12 month low of $353.62 and a 12 month high of $720.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $138.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.59, a PEG ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 1.05.

Insider Transactions at ServiceNow

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The information technology services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.27 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 18.72% and a return on equity of 12.25%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 3,150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $671.84, for a total transaction of $2,116,296.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 38,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,137,263.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, COO Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 3,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $671.84, for a total transaction of $2,116,296.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 38,904 shares in the company, valued at $26,137,263.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 386 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $554.89, for a total transaction of $214,187.54. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 9,102 shares in the company, valued at $5,050,608.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,383 shares of company stock valued at $6,710,862. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NOW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $640.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $657.00 price objective on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $630.00 to $615.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $734.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of ServiceNow from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $621.39.

ServiceNow Company Profile

(Free Report)

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

