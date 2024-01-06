Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Purchases New Shares in Invesco New York AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZT)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco New York AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZT – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 48,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,023,000. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC owned approximately 1.20% of Invesco New York AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco New York AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $100,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Invesco New York AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 169.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 4,864 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco New York AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 2,035 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco New York AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $216,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco New York AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $216,000.

Invesco New York AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA PZT opened at $23.08 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.34 and a 200-day moving average of $22.15. Invesco New York AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $20.66 and a 52 week high of $23.23.

About Invesco New York AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF

The PowerShares New York AMT-Free Municipal Bond Portfolio (the Fund), formerly The PowerShares Insured New York Municipal Bond Portfolio, is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch New York Long-Term Core Plus Municipal Securities Index (Index). The Fund will invest at least 80% of its total assets in municipal securities that comprise the Index.

