Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Raises Stake in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Free Report) by 3.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,941 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 628 shares during the quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in Juniper Networks were worth $471,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 31,014 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after purchasing an additional 2,476 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in Juniper Networks in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,036,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 23.0% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 88,358 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,283,000 after purchasing an additional 16,513 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 6.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 43,510 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,617,000 after purchasing an additional 2,694 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Juniper Networks in the first quarter valued at $3,756,000. 87.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Juniper Networks alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Juniper Networks from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. UBS Group cut their target price on Juniper Networks from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Juniper Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 1st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Juniper Networks in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Juniper Networks from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

Juniper Networks Price Performance

Shares of NYSE JNPR opened at $29.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.54 billion, a PE ratio of 26.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.94. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.87 and a 1-year high of $34.53. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $28.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.38.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The network equipment provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.02. Juniper Networks had a net margin of 6.48% and a return on equity of 12.52%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

Juniper Networks Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.57%.

Insider Transactions at Juniper Networks

In related news, Director Anne Delsanto sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.37, for a total transaction of $25,533.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,643 shares in the company, valued at $727,491.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Anne Delsanto sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.37, for a total transaction of $25,533.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $727,491.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Kenneth Bradley Miller sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.72, for a total transaction of $415,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $831,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 50,136 shares of company stock valued at $1,416,386. Company insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Juniper Networks Profile

(Free Report)

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; wide-area network SDN controllers; and session smart routers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Juniper Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Juniper Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.