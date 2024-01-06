Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC cut its holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 5.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,732 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 692 shares during the quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $1,122,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of NIKE by 220.7% in the third quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 263 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Marquette Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in NIKE by 201.3% during the second quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 241 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in NIKE in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. 63.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NIKE alerts:

NIKE Stock Down 0.2 %

NKE opened at $102.08 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $110.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.57. NIKE, Inc. has a twelve month low of $88.66 and a twelve month high of $131.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.74. The firm has a market cap of $155.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.12.

NIKE Increases Dividend

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 21st. The footwear maker reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $13.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.39 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 37.41% and a net margin of 10.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 4th were paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. This is a positive change from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 1st. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.27%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NKE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of NIKE from $125.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on shares of NIKE from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Williams Trading raised NIKE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $91.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of NIKE from $121.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on NIKE from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $124.13.

View Our Latest Report on NIKE

Insider Activity at NIKE

In other NIKE news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 58,091 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.60, for a total value of $5,785,863.60. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,255,600 shares in the company, valued at $125,057,760. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 58,091 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.60, for a total transaction of $5,785,863.60. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,255,600 shares in the company, valued at $125,057,760. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total value of $1,190,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,323,584. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NIKE Company Profile

(Free Report)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.