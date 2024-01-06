Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Sells 410 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,563 shares of the company’s stock after selling 410 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,056,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 124,827.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 91,796,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,674,205,000 after acquiring an additional 91,723,231 shares during the period. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 9,482.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC now owns 22,798,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,935,000 after acquiring an additional 22,560,477 shares during the period. Summit Rock Advisors LP bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,425,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 8,107.1% during the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 437,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,808,000 after acquiring an additional 432,434 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 44,910.9% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 414,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,014,000 after acquiring an additional 413,180 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $100.82 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.69 billion, a PE ratio of 25.03 and a beta of 1.10. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $82.64 and a 1-year high of $105.36.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.