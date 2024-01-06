Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Sells 692 Shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 14.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,966 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 692 shares during the quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $930,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. First Pacific Financial boosted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 421.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 120 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. 85.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PANW stock opened at $282.93 on Friday. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $132.22 and a twelve month high of $318.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $277.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $253.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 160.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.27.

Palo Alto Networks ( NASDAQ:PANW Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The network technology company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.15. Palo Alto Networks had a return on equity of 48.58% and a net margin of 8.52%. The business had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James cut Palo Alto Networks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $300.00 to $283.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Susquehanna initiated coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Friday, December 15th. They set a “positive” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $281.00 price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Palo Alto Networks currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $279.67.

In related news, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 5,240 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.01, for a total value of $1,572,052.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 845,116 shares in the company, valued at $253,543,251.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.05, for a total value of $8,749,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,511,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $367,386,359.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 5,240 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.01, for a total transaction of $1,572,052.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 845,116 shares in the company, valued at $253,543,251.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 420,440 shares of company stock worth $112,671,559 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

