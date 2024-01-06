Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) EVP Jamie Christensen Sells 1,531 Shares

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX – Get Free Report) EVP Jamie Christensen sold 1,531 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.81, for a total transaction of $90,038.11. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 157,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,241,109.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Mirati Therapeutics Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of Mirati Therapeutics stock opened at $59.10 on Friday. Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.30 and a 52-week high of $64.41. The company has a 50 day moving average of $57.23 and a 200 day moving average of $45.91.

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.83) by $0.34. Mirati Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,900.65% and a negative return on equity of 82.15%. The company had revenue of $16.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($3.09) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 203.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. will post -11.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Mirati Therapeutics by 34.0% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,242 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Mirati Therapeutics by 14.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,699,632 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $248,276,000 after purchasing an additional 721,357 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Mirati Therapeutics by 101.1% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 30,338 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,322,000 after purchasing an additional 15,255 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Mirati Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $1,077,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Mirati Therapeutics by 3.0% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 242,561 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $10,566,000 after purchasing an additional 7,032 shares in the last quarter.

MRTX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Mirati Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a research note on Saturday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Leerink Partnrs lowered shares of Mirati Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $59.00 price objective (down previously from $83.00) on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $59.00 price objective (up previously from $48.00) on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.00.

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage oncology company, develops novel therapeutics to address the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer in the United States. The company provides KRAZATI, an oral targeted treatment option for adult patients with KRAS G12C-mutated locally advanced or metastatic non-small cell lung (NSCLC), as well as in clinical development as a monotherapy and in combination with other agents.

