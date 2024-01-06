Mitsubishi Estate (OTCMKTS:MITEY) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $13.32

Posted by on Jan 6th, 2024

Mitsubishi Estate Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MITEYGet Free Report) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.32 and traded as high as $13.51. Mitsubishi Estate shares last traded at $13.51, with a volume of 118,748 shares changing hands.

Mitsubishi Estate Trading Up 2.2 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $18.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.26 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.98. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.86.

Mitsubishi Estate (OTCMKTS:MITEYGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter. Mitsubishi Estate had a net margin of 9.60% and a return on equity of 5.69%.

Mitsubishi Estate Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Mitsubishi Estate Co, Ltd. engages in the real estate activities in Japan and internationally. The company develops, leases, manages, and sells office buildings and commercial facilities; operates rental offices, coworking space, virtual offices, hourly meeting rooms, home delivery storage service, commercial nursing homes, and building garages; offers real estate management, as well as building management services, such as security, facility management, cleaning, and planting services; and operates hotels and airports.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Mitsubishi Estate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitsubishi Estate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.