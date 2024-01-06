Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. Acquires Shares of 830 Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 830 shares of the coffee company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks during the second quarter worth $30,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks during the second quarter worth $30,000. Solstein Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 67.4% during the second quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 318 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks during the second quarter worth $35,000. 70.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Starbucks

In other news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 6,500 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.77, for a total transaction of $681,005.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 72,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,629,560.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Sara Kelly sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.45, for a total transaction of $26,112.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,964,717.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.77, for a total transaction of $681,005.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 72,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,629,560.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,504 shares of company stock valued at $784,120. Insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of SBUX traded down $0.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $92.99. 7,064,081 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,458,404. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $98.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.75. The company has a market cap of $105.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.98. Starbucks Co. has a 1 year low of $89.21 and a 1 year high of $115.48.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The coffee company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.09. Starbucks had a net margin of 11.47% and a negative return on equity of 48.79%. The company had revenue of $9.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.69%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Starbucks in a report on Thursday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $118.00 price target for the company. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $110.00 to $103.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $104.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $123.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.32.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

