Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. Has $75,000 Stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 87.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 540 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 3,940 shares during the quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $75,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in Applied Materials by 98,769.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 811,480,246 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $117,291,355,000 after acquiring an additional 810,659,490 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Applied Materials by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 71,782,658 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $10,375,465,000 after acquiring an additional 2,033,896 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Applied Materials by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 38,434,684 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $4,720,928,000 after acquiring an additional 301,010 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in Applied Materials by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 36,698,147 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $5,304,331,000 after acquiring an additional 3,865,159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors boosted its stake in Applied Materials by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 20,882,645 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $3,018,370,000 after acquiring an additional 160,472 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.24% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 23,228 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.45, for a total value of $3,773,388.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 190,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,023,401.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Applied Materials Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AMAT traded down $0.31 on Friday, hitting $149.00. The company had a trading volume of 5,398,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,699,391. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1-year low of $98.58 and a 1-year high of $165.01. The stock has a market cap of $123.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $151.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $145.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.14. Applied Materials had a net margin of 25.85% and a return on equity of 46.12%. The firm had revenue of $6.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.03 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.51 EPS for the current year.

Applied Materials Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.78%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on AMAT. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $162.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Redburn Atlantic raised shares of Applied Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $164.21.

Applied Materials Profile

(Free Report)

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.



