Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. Increases Holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) by 1,571.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,170 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $88,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ADM. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,364,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,369,897,000 after purchasing an additional 1,314,810 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,956,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $749,998,000 after purchasing an additional 105,943 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 63,476.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 7,555,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,885,000 after purchasing an additional 7,543,508 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,744,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,204,000 after buying an additional 570,811 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,558,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,480,000 after buying an additional 2,624,719 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ADM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $77.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com downgraded Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Archer-Daniels-Midland from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $90.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, December 18th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $115.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Stephens lowered their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Archer-Daniels-Midland currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.89.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of ADM stock traded down $0.94 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $70.81. 2,925,850 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,476,029. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.69. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a one year low of $69.31 and a one year high of $89.32. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.86 and a beta of 0.78.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.10. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 4.05% and a return on equity of 16.63%. The firm had revenue of $21.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.86 earnings per share. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s revenue was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 7.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.07%.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

