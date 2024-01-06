Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. Invests $70,000 in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 160 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 131 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. Patten Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 3,523 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,551,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,371 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $613,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group boosted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 612 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 3,258 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,485,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.40% of the company’s stock.

NOC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $430.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $541.00 to $473.00 in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $485.00 to $435.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 18th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $555.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $495.25.

Shares of NYSE NOC traded down $1.84 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $469.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 511,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 582,526. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $469.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $454.55. Northrop Grumman Co. has a one year low of $414.56 and a one year high of $540.84. The company has a market cap of $70.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.70 and a beta of 0.38.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The aerospace company reported $6.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.81 by $0.37. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 12.07% and a return on equity of 24.24%. The business had revenue of $9.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.89 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 27th were issued a dividend of $1.87 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 24th. This represents a $7.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.54%.

In other news, VP Roshan S. Roeder sold 1,007 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $465.00, for a total transaction of $468,255.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 913 shares in the company, valued at $424,545. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Northrop Grumman news, VP Roshan S. Roeder sold 1,007 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $465.00, for a total value of $468,255.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $424,545. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 1,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $472.62, for a total transaction of $789,275.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,096,798. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems in the United States and internationally. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

