Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. Sells 2,350 Shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. trimmed its position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 86.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 360 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 2,350 shares during the quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $84,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. RB Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 602 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,910,000. United Bank grew its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 2,822 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,757,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 1,547 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $963,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,022,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PANW traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $282.93. The company had a trading volume of 1,856,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,175,048. The firm has a market cap of $89.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 160.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $277.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $253.36. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $132.22 and a twelve month high of $318.00.

Palo Alto Networks ( NASDAQ:PANW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The network technology company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a net margin of 8.52% and a return on equity of 48.58%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on PANW shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $305.00 price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Susquehanna started coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Friday, December 15th. They set a “positive” rating for the company. Finally, DZ Bank started coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $310.00 price target for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Palo Alto Networks has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $279.67.

In related news, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total transaction of $61,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 30,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,419,825. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.05, for a total transaction of $8,749,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,511,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $367,386,359.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total transaction of $61,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 30,285 shares in the company, valued at $7,419,825. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 420,440 shares of company stock worth $112,671,559 over the last three months. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

