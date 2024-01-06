Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. Sells 60 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 360 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 60 shares during the quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $69,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BA. Coston McIsaac & Partners grew its stake in Boeing by 62.5% during the 2nd quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 130 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. IFS Advisors LLC grew its stake in Boeing by 523.8% during the 2nd quarter. IFS Advisors LLC now owns 131 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Boeing by 90.7% during the 2nd quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 143 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Boeing by 54.3% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 142 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boeing in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. 61.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Boeing alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on BA shares. William Blair started coverage on Boeing in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Boeing in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Boeing from $270.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Boeing in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and set a $270.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Boeing currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $258.63.

Boeing Trading Up 1.7 %

Boeing stock traded up $4.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $249.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,841,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,577,034. The firm has a market capitalization of $150.64 billion, a PE ratio of -52.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.07 and a beta of 1.60. The Boeing Company has a 1 year low of $176.25 and a 1 year high of $267.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $229.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $217.41.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The aircraft producer reported ($3.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.21) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $18.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.01 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($6.18) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -5.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Boeing Profile

(Free Report)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.