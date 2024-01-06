Mobiquity Technologies (NASDAQ:MOBQ) Trading Down 2.9%

Mobiquity Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOBQ – Get Free Report) shares were down 2.9% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.26 and last traded at $0.33. Approximately 94,327 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 36% from the average daily volume of 69,576 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.34.

Mobiquity Technologies Stock Up 21.2 %

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.87.

Mobiquity Technologies (NASDAQ:MOBQ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter. Mobiquity Technologies had a negative net margin of 563.23% and a negative return on equity of 418.17%. The company had revenue of $0.18 million during the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mobiquity Technologies

About Mobiquity Technologies

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MOBQ. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Mobiquity Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mobiquity Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $65,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mobiquity Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $93,000. Sabby Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mobiquity Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Mobiquity Technologies by 810.6% in the 2nd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 2,796,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 2,489,813 shares in the last quarter.

Mobiquity Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an advertising technology, data compliance, and intelligence company in the United States. It provides advertising technology operating system platform includes adserver, demand side platform, advertisement quality tools, analytics dashboard, engine, advertisement prediction and delivery tools, supply quality tools, private marketplace tools, audience and location targeting, reports, an advertisement software development kit, prebid adaptor, contextual targeting, identity graph capabilities, cookie syncing, and the updated version of a quality and security tools that blends artificial intelligence and machine learning-based optimization technology which automatically serves advertising and manages digital advertising inventory and campaigns.

