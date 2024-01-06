Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN) Insider Mark Albert Anderson Sells 2,350 Shares of Stock

Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODNGet Free Report) insider Mark Albert Anderson sold 2,350 shares of Model N stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.98, for a total transaction of $58,703.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 278,072 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,946,238.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Mark Albert Anderson also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Thursday, November 16th, Mark Albert Anderson sold 5,115 shares of Model N stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.95, for a total transaction of $117,389.25.

Shares of NYSE MODN opened at $25.36 on Friday. Model N, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.90 and a 12-month high of $43.18. The company has a quick ratio of 4.11, a current ratio of 4.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $24.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.35.

Model N (NYSE:MODNGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The software maker reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $63.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.17 million. Model N had a negative net margin of 13.60% and a positive return on equity of 3.98%. Research analysts anticipate that Model N, Inc. will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MODN. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Model N by 28.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 30,345 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $816,000 after buying an additional 6,676 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Model N by 1.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 138,478 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,725,000 after purchasing an additional 2,363 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Model N by 46.6% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 19,375 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 6,156 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Model N by 13.1% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,080 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in Model N by 61.2% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 18,585 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 7,054 shares during the last quarter.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Model N from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, November 12th. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Model N from $44.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 24th. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Model N from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Model N from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Model N from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.64.

Model N, Inc provides cloud revenue management solutions for life sciences and high-tech companies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Global Pricing Management, which minimizes price erosion of products; Global Tender Management that enhances revenue by enabling segmentation and targeting, optimal bid pricing, and post-award tracking; Provider Management, which minimizes rebate overpayments; Payer Management that minimizes revenue leakage and noncompliance of complex contracts; Government Pricing, which optimizes revenue, and reduces the risk of fines and other penalties; and Medicaid that enhances compliance with regulatory requirements and payments of rebate claims on a timely basis and at correct rates for government Medicaid programs, as well as Validata, State Pricing Transparency Management, Advanced Membership Management, and Intelligence Cloud.

