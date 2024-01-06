Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) Hits New 12-Month High at $386.34

Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $386.34 and last traded at $384.24, with a volume of 75156 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $376.67.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on MOH shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $374.00 price target on shares of Molina Healthcare in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. StockNews.com raised shares of Molina Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $367.00 to $392.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $350.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $350.00 price target on shares of Molina Healthcare in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $354.30.

Molina Healthcare Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $360.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $332.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.07 billion, a PE ratio of 23.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.49.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $5.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.87 by $0.18. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 2.80% and a return on equity of 34.85%. The business had revenue of $8.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.36 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 20.82 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Steven J. Orlando sold 1,134 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.96, for a total value of $369,638.64. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,290,702.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Steven J. Orlando sold 1,134 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.96, for a total value of $369,638.64. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,290,702.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ronna Romney sold 335 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.00, for a total value of $119,930.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,907 shares in the company, valued at $6,052,706. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Molina Healthcare in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in Molina Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Molina Healthcare in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 105.6% during the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 98.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Molina Healthcare

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed healthcare services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments, Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company served in across 19 states. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, California.

