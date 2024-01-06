Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Shares Sold by Telemus Capital LLC

Telemus Capital LLC cut its stake in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,259 shares of the company’s stock after selling 796 shares during the period. Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $1,614,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Mondelez International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. VitalStone Financial LLC grew its holdings in Mondelez International by 1,553.8% during the second quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its position in Mondelez International by 79.5% in the second quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 429 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Halpern Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 585.3% during the 3rd quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. 76.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MDLZ opened at $73.09 on Friday. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.75 and a 52-week high of $78.59. The company has a 50 day moving average of $70.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.61. The company has a market cap of $99.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.04. Mondelez International had a net margin of 12.97% and a return on equity of 15.59%. The firm had revenue of $9.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is 50.75%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $89.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Mondelez International in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $83.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $82.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of Mondelez International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.29.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

