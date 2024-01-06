Monument Capital Management Acquires Shares of 17,985 Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG)

Monument Capital Management acquired a new stake in Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 17,985 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $385,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in Kite Realty Group Trust by 91.4% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,675 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 107.8% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 7,854.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,909 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 34.4% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,933 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. 97.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Kite Realty Group Trust news, CEO John A. Kite sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.91, for a total value of $1,314,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 104,121 shares in the company, valued at $2,281,291.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KRG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kite Realty Group Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.00.

Kite Realty Group Trust Price Performance

KRG opened at $22.14 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 130.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.34. Kite Realty Group Trust has a fifty-two week low of $18.77 and a fifty-two week high of $24.26. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Kite Realty Group Trust Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, January 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a positive change from Kite Realty Group Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.52%. Kite Realty Group Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 588.24%.

Kite Realty Group Trust Company Profile

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE: KRG) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in Indianapolis, IN that is one of the largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers and mixed-use assets. The Company's primarily grocery-anchored portfolio is located in high-growth Sun Belt and select strategic gateway markets.

