Monument Capital Management Boosts Stock Holdings in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Monument Capital Management grew its position in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report) by 11.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,030 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 321 shares during the quarter. Monument Capital Management’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $327,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its position in Simon Property Group by 8.2% during the second quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 24,433,430 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,821,452,000 after purchasing an additional 1,852,099 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Simon Property Group by 10.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,144,366 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $910,337,000 after acquiring an additional 765,146 shares during the period. Cowa LLC bought a new position in Simon Property Group in the first quarter worth approximately $107,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Simon Property Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $807,887,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Simon Property Group by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,500,305 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $763,656,000 after acquiring an additional 421,554 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Simon Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $148.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $144.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $139.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Simon Property Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $136.38.

Simon Property Group Stock Performance

SPG opened at $140.65 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.84, a PEG ratio of 6.74 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a fifty day moving average of $129.26 and a 200 day moving average of $119.45. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $100.17 and a fifty-two week high of $146.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.40, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Simon Property Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th were paid a dividend of $1.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.40%. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is 112.59%.

Simon Property Group Company Profile

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

