Monument Capital Management Purchases Shares of 50,124 Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT)

Monument Capital Management purchased a new stake in Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 50,124 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $403,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Empire State Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 37.6% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 6,091 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,666 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Empire State Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of Empire State Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Empire State Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $72,000. Institutional investors own 80.44% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ESRT. StockNews.com upgraded Empire State Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Evercore ISI lowered Empire State Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.65.

Shares of Empire State Realty Trust stock opened at $9.81 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 29.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 1.30. Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.39 and a 52 week high of $10.15. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.47. The company has a quick ratio of 8.56, a current ratio of 8.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 18th were paid a $0.035 dividend. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 15th. Empire State Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.43%.

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: ESRT) is a NYC-focused REIT that owns and operates a portfolio of modernized, amenitized, and well-located office, retail, and multifamily assets. The company is the recognized leader in energy efficiency and indoor environmental quality. ESRT's flagship Empire State Building – the "World's Most Famous Building" – includes its Observatory, Tripadvisor's 2023 Travelers' Choice Awards: Best of the Best the #1 attraction in the US for two consecutive years.

