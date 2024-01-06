Monument Capital Management Raises Stake in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Monument Capital Management boosted its stake in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Free Report) by 64.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,496 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,942 shares during the quarter. Monument Capital Management’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $303,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Column Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in BorgWarner by 149.5% in the second quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 549 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the period. Carson Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in BorgWarner in the second quarter valued at approximately $321,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in BorgWarner by 72.2% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 816 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in BorgWarner by 86.0% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 941 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the period. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in BorgWarner by 37.7% in the second quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,213 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the period. 92.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of BorgWarner in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of BorgWarner from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $48.00 to $44.75 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.91.

BorgWarner Trading Up 2.0 %

NYSE BWA opened at $34.99 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.29, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. BorgWarner Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.63 and a 52 week high of $51.14.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The auto parts company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.72 billion. BorgWarner had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 15.15%. Equities research analysts predict that BorgWarner Inc. will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BorgWarner Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.19%.

BorgWarner Profile

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, canisters, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery packs, battery heaters, and battery charging.

