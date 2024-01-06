Monument Capital Management Reduces Stock Holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Monument Capital Management reduced its stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Free Report) by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,069 shares during the period. Monument Capital Management’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $411,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WFC. Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 288.0% in the second quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 444.8% in the third quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 734 shares during the period. 72.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $51.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Friday, September 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Wells Fargo & Company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.27.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Richard K. Davis purchased 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $41.22 per share, for a total transaction of $144,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $174,937.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Wells Fargo & Company Price Performance

Wells Fargo & Company stock opened at $49.88 on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company has a one year low of $35.25 and a one year high of $50.77. The company has a market cap of $181.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a fifty day moving average of $45.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.15. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 11.18% and a net margin of 17.06%. The business had revenue of $20.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wells Fargo & Company Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 3rd were given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.24%.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

Further Reading

