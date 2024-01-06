Morgan Stanley Increases Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) Price Target to $272.00

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Morgan Stanley from $230.00 to $272.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on ANET. KeyCorp upped their price target on Arista Networks from $217.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Arista Networks from $223.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on Arista Networks in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating on the stock. JMP Securities upped their price target on Arista Networks from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on Arista Networks from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Arista Networks presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $222.65.

Shares of ANET opened at $230.92 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $221.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $193.23. Arista Networks has a 52-week low of $107.57 and a 52-week high of $240.68. The firm has a market cap of $71.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.49, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.09.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The technology company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.22. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 31.16% and a net margin of 33.97%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Arista Networks will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Marc Taxay sold 1,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.00, for a total transaction of $243,360.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, SVP Marc Taxay sold 1,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.00, for a total transaction of $243,360.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.75, for a total value of $415,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 68,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,323,531.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 231,746 shares of company stock valued at $50,181,294. 18.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. RFP Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 169.2% during the second quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 175 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the third quarter valued at $28,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the third quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors own 67.13% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

