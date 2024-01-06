Morguard Real Estate Inv. (TSE:MRT.UN) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $5.40

Morguard Real Estate Inv. (TSE:MRT.UN – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$5.40 and traded as low as C$5.35. Morguard Real Estate Inv. shares last traded at C$5.39, with a volume of 2,400 shares.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Morguard Real Estate Inv. from C$5.50 to C$5.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$5.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$5.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.52, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of C$348.24 million, a P/E ratio of -2.45 and a beta of 1.36.

In other news, insider Sime Armoyan acquired 23,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$5.25 per share, for a total transaction of C$123,480.75. Insiders have acquired a total of 153,200 shares of company stock valued at $803,462 in the last three months. Company insiders own 77.96% of the company’s stock.

The Trust is a closed-end real estate investment trust, which owns a diversified portfolio of 49 retail, office and industrial income producing properties in Canada with a book value of $3.0 billion and approximately 8.6 million square feet of leasable space.

