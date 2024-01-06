MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (MSM) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 8th

MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, December 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 9th will be given a dividend of 0.83 per share by the industrial products company on Tuesday, January 23rd. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 8th.

MSC Industrial Direct has raised its dividend by an average of 10.0% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. MSC Industrial Direct has a dividend payout ratio of 49.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect MSC Industrial Direct to earn $6.77 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 49.0%.

Get MSC Industrial Direct alerts:

MSC Industrial Direct Price Performance

MSC Industrial Direct stock opened at $95.84 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.49 billion, a PE ratio of 15.69 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.65. MSC Industrial Direct has a 52 week low of $76.75 and a 52 week high of $105.77.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MSC Industrial Direct ( NYSE:MSM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. MSC Industrial Direct had a net margin of 8.56% and a return on equity of 24.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.79 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that MSC Industrial Direct will post 6.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MSM shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of MSC Industrial Direct in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Loop Capital upgraded shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $96.00 to $124.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.60.

Get Our Latest Report on MSM

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Kristen Actis-Grande sold 2,886 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.74, for a total transaction of $284,963.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $721,986.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Kristen Actis-Grande sold 2,886 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.74, for a total transaction of $284,963.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $721,986.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Erik Gershwind sold 13,599 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.91, for a total transaction of $1,331,478.09. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,339,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,106,581.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,175 shares of company stock valued at $1,881,595 in the last 90 days. 18.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of MSC Industrial Direct

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in MSC Industrial Direct during the 4th quarter worth approximately $272,000. EHP Funds Inc. acquired a new stake in MSC Industrial Direct during the 1st quarter worth approximately $264,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL acquired a new stake in MSC Industrial Direct during the 4th quarter worth approximately $245,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in MSC Industrial Direct in the 1st quarter worth approximately $239,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in MSC Industrial Direct in the 4th quarter worth approximately $238,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.51% of the company’s stock.

MSC Industrial Direct Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for MSC Industrial Direct Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSC Industrial Direct and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.