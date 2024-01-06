MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (MSM) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 8th

MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, December 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.83 per share by the industrial products company on Tuesday, January 23rd. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 8th.

MSC Industrial Direct has increased its dividend payment by an average of 10.0% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. MSC Industrial Direct has a payout ratio of 49.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect MSC Industrial Direct to earn $6.77 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 49.0%.

MSC Industrial Direct Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of MSC Industrial Direct stock opened at $95.84 on Friday. MSC Industrial Direct has a 1 year low of $76.75 and a 1 year high of $105.77. The business has a 50-day moving average of $98.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $98.65. The company has a market capitalization of $5.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.69 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MSC Industrial Direct ( NYSE:MSM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.02. MSC Industrial Direct had a return on equity of 24.29% and a net margin of 8.56%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that MSC Industrial Direct will post 6.14 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Loop Capital upgraded MSC Industrial Direct from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $96.00 to $124.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on MSC Industrial Direct in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, MSC Industrial Direct presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.60.

Insider Buying and Selling at MSC Industrial Direct

In other MSC Industrial Direct news, CFO Kristen Actis-Grande sold 2,690 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.57, for a total value of $265,153.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,622 shares in the company, valued at $455,590.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other MSC Industrial Direct news, CEO Erik Gershwind sold 13,599 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.91, for a total value of $1,331,478.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,339,052 shares in the company, valued at $131,106,581.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kristen Actis-Grande sold 2,690 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.57, for a total value of $265,153.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $455,590.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,175 shares of company stock worth $1,881,595 over the last ninety days. 18.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 7,056 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $693,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in MSC Industrial Direct by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,930 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in MSC Industrial Direct by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 12,866 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. Willis Investment Counsel boosted its stake in MSC Industrial Direct by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 88,498 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,541,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in MSC Industrial Direct by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 4,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. 89.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MSC Industrial Direct Company Profile

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

See Also

