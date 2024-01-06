M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) Price Target Raised to $170.00 at Barclays

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Barclays from $150.00 to $170.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

MTB has been the subject of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of M&T Bank from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $145.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $136.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $147.00 to $140.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $157.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $142.00 to $141.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $145.67.

Shares of NYSE MTB opened at $138.17 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $129.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $127.93. The firm has a market cap of $22.93 billion, a PE ratio of 7.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.84. M&T Bank has a 1 year low of $108.53 and a 1 year high of $161.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.88 by $0.10. M&T Bank had a net margin of 24.81% and a return on equity of 13.13%. The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.83 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that M&T Bank will post 15.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. M&T Bank’s payout ratio is 30.01%.

In other news, Director John P. Barnes sold 16,378 shares of M&T Bank stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.28, for a total transaction of $2,182,859.84. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 34,545 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,604,157.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director John P. Barnes sold 32,940 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.80, for a total value of $4,374,432.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 34,545 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,587,576. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John P. Barnes sold 16,378 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.28, for a total value of $2,182,859.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 34,545 shares in the company, valued at $4,604,157.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 80,122 shares of company stock worth $10,539,328 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTB. Norges Bank bought a new stake in M&T Bank in the 4th quarter valued at about $231,022,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in M&T Bank by 71.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,986,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $433,291,000 after acquiring an additional 1,246,265 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of M&T Bank by 15.5% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,840,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $612,138,000 after buying an additional 650,796 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management increased its position in shares of M&T Bank by 1,865.8% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 678,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,934,000 after buying an additional 643,696 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of M&T Bank by 10.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,095,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $728,866,000 after buying an additional 571,869 shares during the period. 82.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company and Wilmington Trust, National Association that offer retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals.

