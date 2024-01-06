MTB Metals (CVE:MTB) Hits New 52-Week Low at $0.07

MTB Metals Corp. (CVE:MTB – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.07, with a volume of 19000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.08.

MTB Metals Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of C$7.37 million, a PE ratio of -6.50 and a beta of 0.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.10 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.11.

About MTB Metals

(Get Free Report)

MTB Metals Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, and other metals. It holds interest in the Barbara and Surprise Creek, Red Cliff, American Creek project, Southmore, Telegraph, and Theia projects. The company was formerly known as Mountain Boy Minerals Ltd.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for MTB Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MTB Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.