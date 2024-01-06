Nano Magic (OTCMKTS:NMGX) Stock Price Down 15.4%

Nano Magic Inc. (OTCMKTS:NMGX – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 15.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.61 and last traded at $0.69. 1,700 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 13% from the average session volume of 1,500 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.82.

Nano Magic Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Nano Magic (OTCMKTS:NMGX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.66 million for the quarter. Nano Magic had a negative net margin of 99.47% and a negative return on equity of 232.19%.

About Nano Magic

Nano Magic Inc develops, commercializes, and markets consumer and industrial products using nanotechnology in the United States and Canada. The company offers liquid and towelette formulations for cleaning and protecting clear surfaces, such as electronic touchscreens, windshields, windows, mirrors, shower doors, eyeglasses, and sunglass lenses; liquid formulation packaged for retail and industrial sale for cleaning surfaces; and anti-fogging liquid and towelette formulations for safety glasses and sporting googles, as well as protective eye wear, including face shields.

