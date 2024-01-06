National Australia Bank (OTCMKTS:NABZY) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $9.32

National Australia Bank Limited (OTCMKTS:NABZY – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $9.32 and traded as high as $10.24. National Australia Bank shares last traded at $10.20, with a volume of 40,542 shares trading hands.
National Australia Bank Stock Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.33.
National Australia Bank Cuts Dividend
The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 20th were issued a $0.2598 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 17th.
About National Australia Bank
National Australia Bank Limited provides financial services to individuals and businesses in Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company operates through Business and Private Banking; Personal Banking; Corporate and Institutional Banking; New Zealand Banking; and Corporate Functions and Other segments.
