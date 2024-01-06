Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Natural Alternatives International Stock Performance

NASDAQ NAII opened at $6.07 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.97 million, a P/E ratio of 46.70 and a beta of 0.64. Natural Alternatives International has a fifty-two week low of $5.06 and a fifty-two week high of $10.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 3.74.

Get Natural Alternatives International alerts:

Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $33.97 million for the quarter. Natural Alternatives International had a net margin of 0.53% and a return on equity of 0.88%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Natural Alternatives International

Natural Alternatives International Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Natural Alternatives International by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,321 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Natural Alternatives International by 32.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 4,192 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Natural Alternatives International by 49.4% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 5,148 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Natural Alternatives International by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 429,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,487,000 after purchasing an additional 10,456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EA Series Trust purchased a new position in shares of Natural Alternatives International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $122,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.80% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Natural Alternatives International, Inc engages in formulating, manufacturing, and marketing nutritional supplements in the United States, Europe, Australia, Asia, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Private-Label Contract Manufacturing, and Patent and Trademark Licensing. It offers private-label contract manufacturing services to companies that market and distribute vitamins, minerals, herbal, and other nutritional supplements, as well as other health care products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Natural Alternatives International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natural Alternatives International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.