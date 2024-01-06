Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.
Natural Alternatives International Stock Performance
NASDAQ NAII opened at $6.07 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.97 million, a P/E ratio of 46.70 and a beta of 0.64. Natural Alternatives International has a fifty-two week low of $5.06 and a fifty-two week high of $10.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 3.74.
Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $33.97 million for the quarter. Natural Alternatives International had a net margin of 0.53% and a return on equity of 0.88%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Natural Alternatives International
Natural Alternatives International Company Profile
Natural Alternatives International, Inc engages in formulating, manufacturing, and marketing nutritional supplements in the United States, Europe, Australia, Asia, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Private-Label Contract Manufacturing, and Patent and Trademark Licensing. It offers private-label contract manufacturing services to companies that market and distribute vitamins, minerals, herbal, and other nutritional supplements, as well as other health care products.
