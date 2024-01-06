Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) Downgraded by Stephens to “Underweight”

Stephens downgraded shares of Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI – Free Report) from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have $16.00 price objective on the credit services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on NAVI. StockNews.com raised shares of Navient from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Navient from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Navient in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Navient in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. They issued a market perform rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Navient from $19.50 to $18.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Navient currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $17.23.

Get Navient alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on NAVI

Navient Price Performance

NAVI stock opened at $18.23 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.49 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.95, a quick ratio of 12.81 and a current ratio of 12.81. Navient has a 52-week low of $14.10 and a 52-week high of $19.69. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.79.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The credit services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.03. Navient had a return on equity of 14.61% and a net margin of 7.49%. The firm had revenue of $280.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $210.90 million. Research analysts expect that Navient will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Navient Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.51%. Navient’s payout ratio is currently 22.78%.

Insider Transactions at Navient

In other news, EVP John M. Kane sold 150,132 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.02, for a total value of $2,855,510.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 490,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,334,597.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Mark L. Heleen sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.99, for a total value of $169,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 395,330 shares in the company, valued at $6,716,656.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John M. Kane sold 150,132 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.02, for a total transaction of $2,855,510.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 490,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,334,597.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 26.93% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Navient by 27.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,272,912 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $302,351,000 after acquiring an additional 3,502,330 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in Navient by 22.9% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,641,958 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $45,019,000 after buying an additional 491,644 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Navient by 6.8% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,020,696 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $31,887,000 after buying an additional 129,331 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Navient by 4.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,671,905 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $28,790,000 after buying an additional 70,790 shares during the period. Finally, Donald Smith & CO. Inc. boosted its position in Navient by 44.6% during the second quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 1,458,572 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $27,100,000 after buying an additional 449,928 shares during the period. 94.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Navient Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Navient Corporation provides technology-enabled education finance and business processing solutions for education, health care, and government clients in the United States. It operates through three segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, and Business Processing. The company owns Federal Family Education Loan Program (FFELP) loans that are insured or guaranteed by state or not-for-profit agencies; and performs servicing and asset recovery services on its own loan portfolio, as well as federal education loans held by other institutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Navient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Navient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.