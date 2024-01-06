Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Sold by Chicago Capital LLC

Chicago Capital LLC cut its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 0.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 91,816 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 224 shares during the period. Netflix makes up about 1.6% of Chicago Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Chicago Capital LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $34,670,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Netflix by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,911,686 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $13,175,799,000 after buying an additional 1,240,512 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Netflix by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,699,906 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $7,356,142,000 after buying an additional 504,416 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in Netflix by 305,647.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 15,168,128 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $6,681,409,000 after buying an additional 15,163,167 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Netflix by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 11,431,257 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $5,035,234,000 after buying an additional 274,584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Netflix by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,390,820 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $3,685,218,000 after buying an additional 182,849 shares during the last quarter. 79.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Netflix Stock Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $474.06 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $207.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Netflix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $285.33 and a 52 week high of $500.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $464.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $432.40.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $8.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.54 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 20.68% and a net margin of 13.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.10 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 12.1 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Richard N. Barton sold 2,482 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $1,241,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Netflix news, Director Richard N. Barton sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.05, for a total transaction of $189,025.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,463.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard N. Barton sold 2,482 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $1,241,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 160,805 shares of company stock valued at $72,583,483 over the last quarter. 2.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on NFLX. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Netflix from $525.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 16th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Netflix in a report on Monday, October 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Netflix from $400.00 to $390.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 9th. Truist Financial upgraded Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $430.00 to $465.00 in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on Netflix from $510.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $457.25.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

