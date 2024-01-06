NETSTREIT (NYSE:NTST) Upgraded at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research upgraded shares of NETSTREIT (NYSE:NTST – Free Report) from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have $22.00 target price on the stock.

NTST has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Bank of America lowered shares of NETSTREIT from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of NETSTREIT from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of NETSTREIT from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 27th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of NETSTREIT from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of NETSTREIT from $20.00 to $17.75 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $18.53.

Shares of NYSE NTST opened at $17.83 on Tuesday. NETSTREIT has a 12-month low of $13.49 and a 12-month high of $20.64. The company has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 137.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 2.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.61.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.60%. NETSTREIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 630.82%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in NETSTREIT during the 1st quarter worth approximately $277,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of NETSTREIT by 18.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 13,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 2,092 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of NETSTREIT by 58.5% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 23,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 8,543 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of NETSTREIT by 5.4% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 33,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $789,000 after purchasing an additional 1,746 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in NETSTREIT by 20.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 190,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,274,000 after acquiring an additional 32,500 shares during the last quarter.

NETSTREIT Corp. is an internally managed real estate investment trust (REIT) based in Dallas, Texas that specializes in acquiring single-tenant net lease retail properties nationwide. The growing portfolio consists of high-quality properties leased to e-commerce resistant tenants with healthy balance sheets.

