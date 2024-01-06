New Mountain Finance Co. (NASDAQ:NMFC) Shares Acquired by Lindbrook Capital LLC

Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of New Mountain Finance Co. (NASDAQ:NMFC – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 393,175 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,750 shares during the quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC owned approximately 0.39% of New Mountain Finance worth $5,092,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of New Mountain Finance during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of New Mountain Finance during the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of New Mountain Finance during the second quarter worth approximately $49,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in shares of New Mountain Finance during the first quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. grew its holdings in New Mountain Finance by 141.0% in the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 5,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 3,266 shares in the last quarter. 32.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on New Mountain Finance in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

New Mountain Finance Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NMFC opened at $12.88 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.71. The stock has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 1.15. New Mountain Finance Co. has a 52-week low of $11.27 and a 52-week high of $13.23.

New Mountain Finance (NASDAQ:NMFC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.40. The company had revenue of $94.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.71 million. New Mountain Finance had a return on equity of 11.56% and a net margin of 34.58%. On average, research analysts expect that New Mountain Finance Co. will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

New Mountain Finance Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 21st. New Mountain Finance’s dividend payout ratio is presently 113.28%.

New Mountain Finance Profile

New Mountain Finance Corporation (Nasdaq: NMFC), a business development company is a private equity / buyouts and loan fund specializes in directly investing and lending to middle market companies in defensive growth industries. The fund prefers investing in buyout and middle market companies. It also makes investments in debt securities at all levels of the capital structure including first and second lien debt, unsecured notes, and mezzanine securities.

