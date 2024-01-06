New York State Teachers Retirement System Acquires 7,222 Shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 2.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 282,857 shares of the network technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,222 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.09% of Palo Alto Networks worth $66,313,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PANW. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in Palo Alto Networks by 73,750.1% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 20,399,618 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $5,212,306,000 after buying an additional 20,371,995 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the fourth quarter worth about $751,276,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Palo Alto Networks by 69.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,709,428 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,455,174,000 after buying an additional 2,332,827 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the fourth quarter worth about $204,728,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Palo Alto Networks by 27.2% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,343,304 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $854,248,000 after buying an additional 715,850 shares in the last quarter. 85.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PANW. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. Susquehanna began coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a report on Friday, December 15th. They issued a “positive” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $272.00 to $326.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $280.00 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $279.67.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.05, for a total transaction of $8,749,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,511,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $367,386,359.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Dipak Golechha sold 2,500 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.04, for a total value of $762,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 74,171 shares in the company, valued at $22,625,121.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.05, for a total value of $8,749,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,511,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $367,386,359.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 420,440 shares of company stock valued at $112,671,559 over the last ninety days. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Palo Alto Networks stock opened at $282.93 on Friday. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $132.22 and a one year high of $318.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $277.35 and its 200 day moving average is $253.36. The stock has a market cap of $89.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 160.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.27.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The network technology company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.15. Palo Alto Networks had a return on equity of 48.58% and a net margin of 8.52%. The company had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. Analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

