New York State Teachers Retirement System Cuts Stock Position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lessened its stake in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 144,763 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 2,297 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $63,723,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Legal Advantage Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 0.6% during the third quarter. Legal Advantage Investments Inc. now owns 7,021 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,091,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 5.2% during the third quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 4,718 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,077,000 after buying an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 239.3% during the third quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC now owns 30,210 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $13,298,000 after buying an additional 21,306 shares in the last quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the third quarter worth $605,000. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 69.4% during the third quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 986 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $434,000 after buying an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Northrop Grumman alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Northrop Grumman in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $555.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $485.00 to $435.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 18th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Northrop Grumman from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $450.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $430.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $495.25.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 1,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $472.62, for a total value of $789,275.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,096,798. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 1,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $472.62, for a total value of $789,275.40. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 12,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,096,798. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Roshan S. Roeder sold 1,007 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $465.00, for a total transaction of $468,255.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $424,545. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Northrop Grumman Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NOC stock opened at $469.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of $70.85 billion, a PE ratio of 15.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.70 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a 50-day moving average of $469.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $454.55. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 1-year low of $414.56 and a 1-year high of $540.84.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The aerospace company reported $6.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.81 by $0.37. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 12.07% and a return on equity of 24.24%. The business had revenue of $9.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.74 EPS for the current year.

Northrop Grumman Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 27th were paid a $1.87 dividend. This represents a $7.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 24th. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is 24.54%.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

(Free Report)

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems in the United States and internationally. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Northrop Grumman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northrop Grumman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.