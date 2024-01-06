New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $56.30 Million Stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

New York State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 4.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,734 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 1,359 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.11% of Chipotle Mexican Grill worth $56,299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the second quarter worth $32,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN increased its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 240.0% in the 2nd quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 17 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. IMA Wealth Inc. increased its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 185.7% in the 1st quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 20 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. 91.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:CMG opened at $2,213.32 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2,202.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2,030.25. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,365.12 and a 12-month high of $2,348.42. The firm has a market cap of $60.73 billion, a PE ratio of 52.50, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.33.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Chipotle Mexican Grill ( NYSE:CMG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The restaurant operator reported $11.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.46 by $0.90. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 12.27% and a return on equity of 45.26%. The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $9.51 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 44.04 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,100.00 to $2,450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $2,280.00 price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,885.00 to $2,246.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, TD Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $2,200.00 price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,259.52.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,060 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,950.00, for a total transaction of $2,067,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 23,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,526,650. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,060 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,950.00, for a total transaction of $2,067,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 23,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,526,650. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Scott Boatwright sold 1,423 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,042.02, for a total transaction of $2,905,794.46. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 3,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,195,488.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,733 shares of company stock worth $10,000,321 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

(Free Report)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It offers burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

