New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $58.70 Million Position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

New York State Teachers Retirement System reduced its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 533,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 19,901 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $58,702,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oakworth Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 53.9% during the 2nd quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Halpern Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 545.6% during the 3rd quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. 87.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on ICE shares. Barclays dropped their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $122.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $168.00 to $154.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $129.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intercontinental Exchange currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Warren Gardiner sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.34, for a total transaction of $56,170.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,687,908.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Warren Gardiner sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.34, for a total transaction of $56,170.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,687,908.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.46, for a total value of $183,136.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,802 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,923,156.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 82,419 shares of company stock worth $10,110,657 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of ICE opened at $125.79 on Friday. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 52-week low of $94.16 and a 52-week high of $129.16. The business’s fifty day moving average is $116.52 and its 200-day moving average is $114.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $70.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.19, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.99.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.06% and a net margin of 25.17%. Equities analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intercontinental Exchange Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 14th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 13th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.98%.

Intercontinental Exchange Profile

(Free Report)

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

