New York State Teachers Retirement System Lowers Stock Position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

New York State Teachers Retirement System decreased its stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 5.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 764,895 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 40,036 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.10% of Duke Energy worth $67,510,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oak Harvest Investment Services increased its position in shares of Duke Energy by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services now owns 68,775 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,070,000 after purchasing an additional 6,616 shares during the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. raised its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 2.7% during the third quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 192,505 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $16,991,000 after acquiring an additional 5,147 shares in the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 4,291 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Apexium Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Apexium Financial LP now owns 5,082 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Segment Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Duke Energy by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,049 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $710,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Duke Energy stock opened at $98.54 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. Duke Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $83.06 and a 12 month high of $106.43.

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.02. Duke Energy had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 8.24%. The business had revenue of $7.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.78 earnings per share. Duke Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th were issued a $1.025 dividend. This represents a $4.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 261.15%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DUK. StockNews.com raised Duke Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Duke Energy from $106.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $104.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.91.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I) and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, solar and wind sources, renewables, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

