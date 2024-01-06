New York State Teachers Retirement System Lowers Stock Position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

New York State Teachers Retirement System cut its position in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 4.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 258,115 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,696 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $50,735,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAR. Capital International Investors acquired a new position in Marriott International during the second quarter worth $405,697,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Marriott International during the fourth quarter worth $326,980,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in Marriott International by 1,066.7% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,157,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,202,000 after acquiring an additional 1,972,684 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Marriott International by 52.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,811,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $716,346,000 after acquiring an additional 1,659,637 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the first quarter valued at about $93,221,000. 58.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Marriott International

In related news, CAO Felitia Lee sold 570 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.08, for a total value of $119,745.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,793 shares in the company, valued at $586,753.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 12.32% of the company’s stock.

Marriott International Price Performance

Shares of MAR opened at $222.42 on Friday. Marriott International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $150.03 and a 1-year high of $227.18. The stock has a market cap of $65.32 billion, a PE ratio of 23.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.61. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $209.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $200.05.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.01. Marriott International had a net margin of 12.35% and a negative return on equity of 5,862.15%. The business had revenue of $5.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.90 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Marriott International, Inc. will post 8.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marriott International declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, November 9th that allows the company to repurchase 25,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Marriott International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 22nd were issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 21st. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.03%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on MAR shares. HSBC started coverage on shares of Marriott International in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $233.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Marriott International from $205.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Marriott International from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $221.00 target price on shares of Marriott International in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Marriott International in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $220.00 target price for the company. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $217.87.

About Marriott International

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

