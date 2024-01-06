New York State Teachers Retirement System Reduces Position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lowered its position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 4.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 622,872 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 28,558 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $78,955,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EOG. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 16.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 16,031 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,911,000 after buying an additional 2,213 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in EOG Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $404,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $278,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 237.7% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,155 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 813 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 23.7% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 662 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. 89.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of EOG Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $146.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of EOG Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $134.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, December 11th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on EOG Resources from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on EOG Resources in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on EOG Resources from $157.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $144.62.

EOG Resources Trading Down 0.6 %

EOG stock opened at $120.35 on Friday. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 52 week low of $98.52 and a 52 week high of $137.95. The company has a market cap of $70.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.94, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $122.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $124.67.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy exploration company reported $3.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.95 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $6.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.91 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 32.11% and a return on equity of 26.80%. On average, equities research analysts expect that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 12.09 EPS for the current year.

EOG Resources Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. This is a positive change from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 16th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is presently 24.52%.

EOG Resources Company Profile

(Free Report)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

